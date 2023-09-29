Living Well Aesthetics | SKINVIVE

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The changing of the seasons can really dry out your skin.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman from Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a new product - meant to boost hydration from the inside out.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

