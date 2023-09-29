Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

VIRGIE, Ky. (WSAZ) – An undercover investigation ended with the arrest of a man from Pike County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Gary Don Hampton, 46, on charges after discovering he was using social media to engage in sexual conduct and communicating with someone whom he thought was a juvenile online.

A search warrant was executed at Hampton’s home in Virgie on September 28, 2023. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hampton is currently charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 15 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison and possessing matter portraying a minor at the age of 12 or older is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Hampton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.

