Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGIE, Ky. (WSAZ) – An undercover investigation ended with the arrest of a man from Pike County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Gary Don Hampton, 46, on charges after discovering he was using social media to engage in sexual conduct and communicating with someone whom he thought was a juvenile online.

A search warrant was executed at Hampton’s home in Virgie on September 28, 2023. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hampton is currently charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 15 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison and possessing matter portraying a minor at the age of 12 or older is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Hampton was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Fire destroys apartment building

Latest News

FIRED UP FRIDAY Cabell Midland High School (4)
Cabell Midland hosts Capital High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY Cabell Midland High School (3)
FIRED UP FRIDAY Cabell Midland High School (2)
Cabell Midland Fired Up Friday