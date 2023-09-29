Milton Middle School celebrates all-time-high test scores

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday is a big day for the Panthers as they are celebrated for their improvements in overall WVGSA testing.

Andrea Watson is an ELA teacher at Milton Middle. She’s been in the district for twenty-one years and and has been at Milton for the past three. She said the teachers are excited for the student accomplishments.

“The school is improving because they have heart,” Watson said. For the teachers she said “it’s a validation, and that is a very nice feeling. It is a very sweet feeling.”

The General Summative Assessment tests students from grades three through eight in both English Language Arts and Math, where in fifth and eighth they are also tested in Science.

Milton Principal Buddy Chapman said the school’s GSA scores have improved every year since they have been offered in 2014 making it the highest they have ever been.

The West Virginia Department of Education is showing data this is the highest overall for the school since 2014.

“All the work we’re putting in and trying to meet all the standards and motivate the kids to try their best. It actually paid off,” Watson said.

The school held an assembly on Friday to celebrate the students and their achievements.

