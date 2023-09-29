Milton Middle School celebrates all-time-high test scores

Students at Milton Middle School are being celebrated for their hard work
Students at Milton Middle School are being celebrated for their hard work
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday is a big day for the Panthers as they are celebrated for their improvements in overall WVGSA testing.

Andrea Watson is an ELA teacher at Milton Middle. She’s been in the district for twenty-one years and and has been at Milton for the past three. She said the teachers are excited for the student accomplishments.

“The school is improving because they have heart,” Watson said. For the teachers she said “it’s a validation, and that is a very nice feeling. It is a very sweet feeling.”

The General Summative Assessment tests students from grades three through eight in both English Language Arts and Math, where in fifth and eighth they are also tested in Science.

Milton Principal Buddy Chapman said the school’s GSA scores have improved every year since they have been offered in 2014 making it the highest they have ever been.

The West Virginia Department of Education is showing data this is the highest overall for the school since 2014.

“All the work we’re putting in and trying to meet all the standards and motivate the kids to try their best. It actually paid off,” Watson said.

The school held an assembly on Friday to celebrate the students and their achievements.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Crews are on the scene Friday of an accident involving a school bus in Cabell County.
No students injured in crash involving school bus
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash

Latest News

Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING-9-29-2023
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.
The Secret Sandwich Society reopens
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.