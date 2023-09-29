Ongoing MacCorkle Avenue construction frustrates businesses in the area

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Orange cones and car backups continue to flood MacCorkle Avenue, and businesses along the street say it is not getting getting any better.

“Me and every customer we cut here don’t understand how it takes this long to pave roads. I don’t get it; it’s kind of ridiculous honestly,” said Mike Sampson, manager of KC Barber Shop.

But the hassle is not just for the businesses but the drivers in the area who say they avoid driving on MacCorkle at all costs.

“They dread driving in Kanawha City because of the construction, so I’d say we’ve lost a lot of business because of it,” Sampson said.

Buford Chambers, a driver in the area, only had one word describe it all.

WSAZ’s Adriana Doria: “Tell me what has been your experience driving around here?”

“Hectic, very hectic,” Chambers said.

WSAZ first introduced you to Theresa Ortiz, the owner of Donut Connection, in July. She said her customers were frustrated with the construction. She now says there she has seen a dip in sales in recent months.

“There was a huge drop when they first switched it over. I think it kind of steadied out, but it definitely doesn’t help,” Ortiz said. “I was looking at our financials, and it was interesting. We have right before the COVID drop, then we have construction drop.”

With no end in sight, businesses and drivers here just want to see improvement, and Ortiz says she just wants it to all be complete.

“Hey, the one side of the road is beautiful, so I am excited about that. The sooner this is over, the better,” she said.

WSAZ reached out to the Division of Highways, asking for an update to this project and did not receive a response.

