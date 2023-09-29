Perfect weekend weather to last for days

Forecast on September 29, 2023
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday started rather gloomy with low clouds and areas of fog. The process to rid the clouds then took until noon. Thereafter a pleasant fall day ensued with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Now lurking to the west, perfectly sunny skies in western Kentucky towns like Louisville, Paducah and Bowling Green foretold of our weather to come. Since Louisville hit 85 degrees on Friday, it will not take much of an eastward shift for our region to shoot into the mid 80s next week.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will sponsor dense valley fog by dawn. Low 58. Saturday is homecoming for the undefeated Thundering Herd. Sunshine will burn away the fog by 9 or 10. Afternoon highs will flirt with 80. Whether at a local festival or the game at the Joan, respect the still formidable strength of the sun by wearing a suitable sunscreen.

Sunday through next Thursday we will be locked into a stagnant pattern denoted by foggy mornings with lows in the 50s followed by warm and sunny days with highs in the 80s.

Finally by next Friday, rain showers will break through followed by a cooler, fall-like second weekend of fall. Since we will be in a warm wave next week, the leaves on the trees will slow their change just a tad. Peak color weekend locally slated for before Halloween with the mountains going one (up high) to two (low mountains) weeks earlier.

