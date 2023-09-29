Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Sep. 29, 2023
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

