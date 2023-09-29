The Secret Sandwich Society reopens

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has only been a few days since the Secret Sandwich Society opened in Fayetteville.

A massive fire destroyed the landmark restaurant almost two years ago in November 2020.

Since then, The Secret Sandwich Society’s owner Lewis Rhinehart has been rebuilding.

Conner Underwood came back to visit Thursday and Friday.

“The food was really good. It is exactly how I remember it,” Underwood said. “I worked here for like three years before it burned down. It was a regular day, and my friend called me and said it was burning. It was really sad.”

The restaurant’s doors opened Wednesday.

“It is not as compact as it was before before it was an old house that was refurbished to be a restaurant now Lewis made his dream restaurant,” Underwood said.

Dave Riviello stopped in on his way from Pittsburg to North Carolina. He has made that trip a few times and each time he stopped by before it burned.

“It is like the same exact menu the food is really good,” Riviello said.

He said he is happy to see it return.

”A Lady Bird sandwich and a Fillmore sandwich,” Riviello said.

“I got a Velvet, just a burger with French onion dip and caramelized onions, mostly it was the pimento cheese fries,” Underwood said.

The Secrete Sandwich Society is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.