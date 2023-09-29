Upgrades made to Amtrak station in South Shore, Kentucky

SOUTH SHORE, Ky (WSAZ) - Whether it’s catching a ride to work or heading out to travel, Amtrak is a main source of transportation.

“You don’t have to drive, you can just sit, relax, and look at all the scenery and all of God’s glory that he has provided on this earth,” Debbie Robinson said.

While Scioto County residents like Robinson have yet to have their first ride, it’s on her mind for sure.

She’s keeping an eye on the Amtrak station in South Shore Kentucky, which the mayor says has been completely revamped.

“It used to look like a blue box. It was kind of a plastic blue. It was very hot inside and very cold in the winter time,” South Shore Mayor Cheryl Moore said.

The mayor says Amtrak worked with the city to rebuild this station.

A new platform which meets ADA requirements was installed with a few other upgrades.

“Anyone can travel because it is handicap accessible. The next one is Maysville, and there’s one in Ashland, so for anyone between there-- this gives them a closer location, and we’re just glad we have it here in our city,” Mayor Moore said.

The Amtrak station in South Shore runs three days a week, but the mayor says they’re hoping to add on to that schedule.

Amtrak is waiting on a response from the federal government which would allow for the cardinal line, which runs through South Shore, to run more than 3 days a week.

