Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tonight, showers will cross the region with overnight patchy dense fog forming. Low 60. Friday skies will start gloomy then brighten as mid-day and afternoon sunshine take hold. High 75. Friday night football wills ee the harvest moon shine brightly over local gridirons with temperatures in the 60s after dark.

Saturday and Sunday will start with patchy fog only to have warming sunshine take hold. Highs will aim for the 80s.

Next week, wall to wall sunshine with daytime highs hot for October in the mid-80s.

