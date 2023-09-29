Weekend weather preview

Homecoming and festival weather AOK
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tonight, showers will cross the region with overnight patchy dense fog forming. Low 60. Friday skies will start gloomy then brighten as mid-day and afternoon sunshine take hold. High 75. Friday night football will see the harvest moon shine brightly over local gridirons with temperatures in the 60s after dark.

Saturday and Sunday will start with patchy fog only to have warming sunshine take hold. Highs will aim for the 80s.

Next week, wall to wall sunshine with daytime highs hot for October in the mid-80s.

