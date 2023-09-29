WSAZ Investigates | Task force finalizing findings on sober living homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drug abuse has ravaged West Virginia for years, with countless addicts and loved ones looking for help.

The problem has given rise to sober living homes, in-home support groups in neighborhoods across the state’s biggest cities and beyond.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3 investigated the issue last year, telling viewers about two Cabell County residents who cried out to lawmakers for help.

“I don’t think the neighborhood is the place for these houses,” one resident told lawmakers.

“I’ve known people who have gotten help and have gotten their lives back on track, and I feel that both of these can be offered without having to infringe upon the daily life of people in their own, small neighborhoods,” another told WSAZ.

Earlier this year, lawmakers formed a task force to study the issue.

That group met Friday, days before giving its preliminary findings to lawmakers.

Among those findings human trafficking -- uncertified homes forcing residents to work for no pay -- potential insurance and benefit fraud and difficulty in measuring success.

“People just start in different places,” said Rachel Thaxton, interim director of the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “You could track somebody over time and kind of see if they’re being successful in their journey, but it would be difficult to compare individuals or programs to each other.”

Another issue uncertified homes getting referrals in violation of state law, an issue WSAZ told you about last year and one getting new attention.

“There’s no penalty in the law for accepting an improper referral,” said Nicholas Stuchell, general counsel for the Office of Drug Control Policy.

Other findings include confusion about who enforces what law and no central place to report problems.

Emily Birckhead, a task force member, leads a group that certifies recovery homes in West Virginia. She spoke after Friday’s meeting with WSAZ’s Curtis Johnson.

“With so much public angst out there about these homes, how important is this process going forward,” Johnson asked.

“There’s always going to be people who are doing the right thing and people who are not,” Birckhead said. “What we’re doing with this process is really trying to bolster and enhance those that are and diminish access to those who aren’t”

The next step for the task force is finalizing recommendations for presentation to lawmakers in December, just ahead of the state’s 60-day legislative session in January.

