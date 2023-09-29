WVSP: ‘Driver error’ believed to have caused rollover, shutdown of W.Va. Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Work crews spent Friday clearing the last of the debris from the tanker trailer that rolled over Thursday morning and spilled 4,500 gallons of an ammonium nitrate and water solution on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation into how the crash occurred.

Capt. J.S. McCarty, who is with Troop 7 of the agency, said it is believed ‘driver error’ is what caused the truck to roll over.

McCarty could not specify on what the driver error was but said the driver of the truck had all proper licenses and inspections to drive the tanker.

According to McCarty, the driver, who got out of the truck with minor injuries, has been cooperative with the investigation.

McCarty said he had never experienced traffic direction with an accident like the one on Thursday.

“It’s actually a pretty eerie site,” he recalled on the phone Friday.

“We had everything blocked northbound from Beckley at about the 46-mile marker all the way past the crash site.”

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) reported Thursday the spillage had been contained mostly to a ditch line as crews spent early Friday filling the ditch. The DEP also had not found ammonium nitrate in any nearby streams.

“We’re still waiting for results on that that will take a few days to get back but, that was just more of a precautionary measure just to confirm our on-site observations,” said DEP Spokesman Terry Fletcher on Friday. “We did not see any evidence of the material leaving the ditch line or leaving the site. So, we don’t really expect to find anything there.”

McCarty said as the investigation continues all drivers can learn a lesson.

“I think the big takeaway from it really have anything to do with the actual tractor-trailer or chemical, but it’s just a good reminder that there’s a lot of there’s a lot of cars on this roadway on a daily basis, even when we’re not experiencing holiday traffic or weekend traffic,” he said. “There are numerous amounts of cars up and down north and south on this road every day, so just pay attention out there because we were lucky at this instance that that was a single vehicle it was early in the morning there wasn’t a lot of traffic flow with that. But, you know, just pay attention out here because things can happen quickly on this roadway.”

