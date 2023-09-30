Dry, warm weather for days

The pattern does not change until Friday.
Forecast on September 30, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even as September comes to a close and October begins, the weather will be more summerlike than anything as afternoon temperatures climb well into the 80s over the next several days. This comes along with plentiful sunshine and no chance for rain. A pattern change looks to arrive on Friday when a strong fall cold front sweeps through, bringing rain chances for only a day but significantly cooler temperatures for several days in its wake.

Saturday evening and night see a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is expected in river valleys but will not be as widespread Saturday morning.

After patchy morning fog, Sunday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the low 80s for the afternoon.

Monday through Thursday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s each day.

A few showers and storms pass on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, the rain exits, but high temperatures only reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene Friday of an accident involving a school bus in Cabell County.
No students injured in crash involving school bus
Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Bryan Dwight Carnes, 59, of Charleston has been charged with wanton endangerment.
Man arrested for shooting at neighbor
Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Sep 30
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Sep 30
WSAZ Friday Night Forecast - Sep 29
Andy's Friday Night Forecast - Sep 29
Tony's Friday Evening Forecast - Sep 29
Perfect weekend weather to last for days
WSAZ Friday Evening Forecast - Sep 29
First Warning Forecast | Calmer pattern to set in