Dry, warm weather for days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even as September comes to a close and October begins, the weather will be more summerlike than anything as afternoon temperatures climb well into the 80s over the next several days. This comes along with plentiful sunshine and no chance for rain. A pattern change looks to arrive on Friday when a strong fall cold front sweeps through, bringing rain chances for only a day but significantly cooler temperatures for several days in its wake.

Saturday evening and night see a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is expected in river valleys but will not be as widespread Saturday morning.

After patchy morning fog, Sunday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the low 80s for the afternoon.

Monday through Thursday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s each day.

A few showers and storms pass on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, the rain exits, but high temperatures only reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

