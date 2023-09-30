Federal prosecutors press Trump gag order request as judge sets hearing for arguments

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors pressed their case Friday for a limited gag order on former President Donald Trump, citing what they said was a continuing pattern of incendiary and intimidating statements in the case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team earlier this month requested an order aimed at reining in Trump’s attacks on prosecutors, potential witnesses and other people involved in the case. Trump’s lawyers have objected to the request, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday set courtroom arguments for Oct. 16.

In a motion Friday evening, prosecutors reiterated the need for an order on Trump’s behavior.

They said his attacks have continued since the initial Sept. 15 request, citing critical comments in a television interview about witnesses referenced in the indictment — including former Attorney General William Barr — as well as a social media post from last week in which he suggested that Mark Milley, the retiring chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had committed treason and should be executed.

In addition, prosecutors noted an episode in South Carolina earlier this week in which he admired a Glock handgun during a visit to a gun store. Though a Trump spokesman initially claimed on social media that Trump had purchased the weapon, he later deleted the post and clarified that Trump had only indicated that he wanted to buy one.

Despite that retraction, prosecutors wrote, Trump “re-posted a video of the incident” posted by one of his followers with a caption that suggested he had indeed bought the weapon.

It was an example, they said, of Trump trying to benefit from incendiary actions but then avoid accountability by having others around him “feign retraction.”

“The defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so,” prosecutors said.

Trump’s lawyers earlier this week denounced the gag order request as an attempt to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech. They called the request a “desperate attempt at censorship.”

Prosecutors rejected that characterization in their Friday night motion.

“All it would limit is the defendant’s use of his candidacy as a cover for making prejudicial public statements about this case — and there is no legitimate need for the defendant, in the course of his campaign, to attack known witnesses regarding the substance of their anticipated testimony or otherwise engage in materially prejudicial commentary in violation of the proposed order,” they wrote.

The case is currently set for trial March 4, 2024, in federal court in Washington.

Chutkan ruled against the Trump team on Wednesday when she refused a defense request to step aside from the case over comments she’d made in other sentencing hearings that the attorneys said called into question her impartiality. Chutkan said there was no reason for her to recuse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Crews are on the scene Friday of an accident involving a school bus in Cabell County.
No students injured in crash involving school bus
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash

Latest News

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in an on-duty hit-and-run crash.
‘My heart is broken’: Parole officer dies after being run over by wanted man in SUV
Gavin Hogie meets his favorite players: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
Dream come true: 11-year-old with rare brain cancer meets Bengals star players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase
Hometown Hero | Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade volunteers
Hometown Heroes | Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade volunteers
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets