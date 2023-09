BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to Boone County where the Mingo Central Miners faced the Scott Skyhawks.

Both were unbeaten going into the contest.

The Skyhawks prevailed 50-20 in the end.

For full highlights, tap on the video link.

