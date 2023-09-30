Hometown Heroes | Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade volunteers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ever wonder how a small town like Catlettsburg can throw a big Labor Day weekend bash?
Well, it starts with lots of community participation and plenty of civic pride.
For this week’s Hometown Heroes, the tradition of serving the town spans a half a century.
Tony introduces us to this week’s Hometown Heroes -- Glorious Hensley and Gail Sammons who have quietly spend a half a century making their beloved American town better.
For Tony’s full story, click on the video link.
