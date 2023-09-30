Hometown Heroes | Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade volunteers

Our latest WSAZ Hometown Heroes are the volunteers who make the Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade possible.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ever wonder how a small town like Catlettsburg can throw a big Labor Day weekend bash?

Well, it starts with lots of community participation and plenty of civic pride.

For this week’s Hometown Heroes, the tradition of serving the town spans a half a century.

Tony introduces us to this week’s Hometown Heroes -- Glorious Hensley and Gail Sammons who have quietly spend a half a century making their beloved American town better.

For Tony’s full story, click on the video link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Frazie has been charged with two counts of murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and one count of...
SHERIFF | Woman charged with murder after man ran over with SUV
Adena Health has temporarily paused its cardiac surgical program effective Thursday.
Hospital pauses cardiac surgeries
Crews are on the scene Friday of an accident involving a school bus in Cabell County.
No students injured in crash involving school bus
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash

Latest News

Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING-9-29-2023
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.
The Secret Sandwich Society reopens
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.