CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to the Cabell Midland vs. Capital game.

Senior Noah Casto, a special needs youngster, lives and breathes Cabell Midland football.

After regulation tonight, he was able to score a touchdown for his beloved Knights after their 66-6 win.

Big congratulations to Noah!

