Dry, warm stretch continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even though the calendar has flipped to October, temperatures actually got slightly warmer Sunday afternoon. A subtle but steady warming trend continues through the middle of the week before a strong fall cold front sweeps through on Friday. This brings the chance for showers, though rainfall amounts are looking rather unimpressive at this time. What will be more impressive is how dramatically temperatures drop in time for the upcoming weekend. Fall is soon to be in the air!

Sunday night sees a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Patchy fog is expected in river valleys yet again.

After patchy morning fog, Monday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 80s both days.

By Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures still in the mid 80s. Some showers approach the region after dark.

A few showers pass on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, the rain exits, but high temperatures only reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday remains similarly cool. After morning temperatures drop to the 40s, afternoon highs still only reach the mid 60s.

