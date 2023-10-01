Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium

As the Jack Cool field is under construction, fans check out the progress
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, alumni and fans got their first glimpse of the new home of the Marshall Thundering Herd baseball.

Nancy Lawson is a long time Herd fan and said it was the most beautiful field she’s ever seen.

“I think the recruiting is going to be awesome. Who wouldn’t want to play here?” Lawson said.

Upon completion, it will be known as Jack Cook Field with his name printed on the artificial turf.

Kim Cook,Jack’s daughter, watched fans get the first look at the progress on Saturday.

“Dad was here for so long, and I know a lot of the alumni... I see the younger folks coming in and they are so excited finally to be able to come in and sit down and watch Marshall play ball,” Cook said.

She had her own fittign name for the stadium.

“Home sweet home. The Jack- that is what we are going to call it. The Jack,” Kim Cook said.

“I think it’s appropriate. I mean they couldn’t have done anything better than name it for Coach Cook,” Lawson said.

Construction is set to be complete in 2024.

