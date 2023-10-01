Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being rescued from a burning house.

According to a press release from the Fayette Township Fire Department, on Saturday at 8:46 p.m., the Fayette Township Fire Department arrived on the scene of a structure fire with a possible entrapment on Township Road 1027 in Burlington.

Crews from the fire department arrived on scene to find a single-wide trailer with smoke showing.

Bystanders on the scene advised officials that they believed a male resident was still inside.

Once firefighters went into the home, the male resident was found and taken to a local hospital.

Two dogs were also removed from the home but did not survive.

Fayette Township Fire Department also says that crews knocked out the fire within five minutes after arriving at the scene.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at the time.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

