UK gets back in AP top 25

Kentucky defensive back Alex Afari Jr. (3) and linebacker Tyreese Fearbry (42) celebrate after...
Kentucky defensive back Alex Afari Jr. (3) and linebacker Tyreese Fearbry (42) celebrate after an interception late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Georgia (35) 5-0 1501 1

2. Michigan (12) 5-0 1436 2

3. Texas (10) 5-0 1426 3

4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1357 4

5. Florida St. (4) 4-0 1336 5

6. Penn St. 5-0 1227 6

7. Washington 5-0 1213 7

8. Oregon 5-0 1113 9

9. Southern Cal 5-0 1077 8

10. Notre Dame 5-1 975 11

11. Alabama 4-1 921 12

12. Oklahoma 5-0 840 14

13. Washington St. 4-0 765 16

14. North Carolina 4-0 726 15

15. Oregon St. 4-1 633 19

16. Mississippi 4-1 616 20

17. Miami 4-0 589 18

18. Utah 4-1 454 10

19. Duke 4-1 384 17

20. Kentucky 5-0 344 -

21. Missouri 5-0 329 23

22. Tennessee 4-1 306 21

23. LSU 3-2 149 13

24. Fresno St. 5-0 130 25

25. Louisville 5-0 90 -

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas St. 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
WSAZ Investigates | Task force finalizing findings on sober living homes
WSAZ Investigates | Task force finalizing findings on sober living homes
Secret Sandwich Society reopens in Fayette County, W.Va.
The Secret Sandwich Society reopens
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire

Latest News

MU BEATS ODU
Marshall improves to 4-0 on the season.
Herd ends September with a 4-0 record
UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
LATER GATOR: Wildcats topple Florida thanks to Davis’ 4 TD’s
Play of the Week | Noah Casto/Cabell Midland
Play of the Week | Noah Casto/Cabell Midland