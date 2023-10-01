UK gets back in AP top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Georgia (35) 5-0 1501 1

2. Michigan (12) 5-0 1436 2

3. Texas (10) 5-0 1426 3

4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1357 4

5. Florida St. (4) 4-0 1336 5

6. Penn St. 5-0 1227 6

7. Washington 5-0 1213 7

8. Oregon 5-0 1113 9

9. Southern Cal 5-0 1077 8

10. Notre Dame 5-1 975 11

11. Alabama 4-1 921 12

12. Oklahoma 5-0 840 14

13. Washington St. 4-0 765 16

14. North Carolina 4-0 726 15

15. Oregon St. 4-1 633 19

16. Mississippi 4-1 616 20

17. Miami 4-0 589 18

18. Utah 4-1 454 10

19. Duke 4-1 384 17

20. Kentucky 5-0 344 -

21. Missouri 5-0 329 23

22. Tennessee 4-1 306 21

23. LSU 3-2 149 13

24. Fresno St. 5-0 130 25

25. Louisville 5-0 90 -

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas St. 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.

