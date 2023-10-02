Accident causing traffic delays along I-64 in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident along I-64 E is causing delays on Monday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash happened at mile marker 16.5 or close to the Barboursville exit.

The accident did happen in the construction zone, dispatchers confirm.

The right eastbound lane has been shut down by emergency crews.

Traffic can be seen on WV 511 cameras backed up to the 29th Street exit.

An accident along I-64 is causing delays on Monday, Oct. 2. (WV 511)

Dispatchers say the entrance ramp at mile marker 15 (29th Street) is also backed up.

Further information has not been released.

