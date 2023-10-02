Bob Dylan brings tour to Huntington

Bob Dylan to perform at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington, W.Va. in November.
Bob Dylan to perform at Keith Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington, W.Va. in November.(Alyssa Hannahs | Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways tour)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan added a fresh batch of dates to his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour and it includes a stop in Huntington, West Virginia.

Dylan will perform on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

Dylan will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m.

No cell phones will be allowed at the performance. Cell phones will be collected at the entrance and returned after the show.

