Cabell County launches online Vital Statistics ordering system

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County is now giving residents an opportunity to save a trip to the courthouse.

The Cabell County Clerk’s Office launched VitalDirector, on Monday, which is an online ordering system that allows residents the option to order birth, death or marriage certificates online.

Users can visit the Cabell County Clerk’s Website and click the pop-up hyperlink, or visit this link to access the service directly.

“You don’t have to drive for miles into Cabell County or spend your lunch hour at the courthouse. You can go right to the website and take care of it that way,” Cabell County Clerk Scott Caserta said.

Each copy costs $5, plus a $5 service fee to have the certificates mailed. Residents also have the option to request their documents be ordered, then picked up at the courthouse, negating the service fee.

For additional information, residents can contact the Cabell County Clerk’s Office at 304-526-8625 or email CoClerk@cabellcountyclerk.org.

