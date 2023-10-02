Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium
Pedestrian hit in South Charleston
Marshall improves to 4-0 on the season.
Herd ends September with a 4-0 record

Latest News

FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Jamarcus Glover, seen in this booking photo, is facing multiple drug-related charges.
Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs