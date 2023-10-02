Fall fire season begins

Burn restrictions run through December
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -  Fall fire season starts Sunday, Oct. 1, and continues through Dec. 31. The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

Debris burning is West Virginia’s most common cause of wildfires, averaging more than 35% of all wildfires over the past ten years, according to the Division of Forestry.

Charlie Spencer, Assistant Regional Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry Division 5, said if you do burn outdoors to “make sure it’s burned out by pouring water on it and stirring it with a stick or taking a shovel or something- a rake- and mixing it up. A good way to do that is taking your hand and just hover over- not the flames- but over the extinguished fire, and you can feel the heat coming off of it’s probably not enough to leave.”

He advises if the there are windy conditions to hold off on burning since the wind can spread around flames more easily.

The Division of Forestry said you can burn between 5 p.m. to 7 a.m..

In Ohio and Kentucky, open burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
Marshall improves to 4-0 on the season.
Herd ends September with a 4-0 record
Legionnaire’s disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital
Legionnaires’ disease bacteria found in ‘limited area’ of hospital

Latest News

Pedestrain struck
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
MU soccer hits 10-0
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 1
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Oct 1