Man speaks about his brother critically injured in fire

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Larry Pennington said his brother Joey Pennington is fighting for his life after a fire inside the home he lived in broke out Saturday.

Joey’s sister has created a GoFundMe to help with Joey’s foreseeable costs.

“I just feel terrible that the burns, that he has he was alive, he was awake, that he was trying to get out, even though he was really in a lot of pain, and that pain breaks my heart,” said Larry.

Larry said Joey could not walk. He said Joey lived with their sister who was not home at the time, and her two dogs died in the fire.

“He did what he had to do, and that was he was trying to call and pull himself to the door. When the fire department pushed the door in, he was laying in front of the door,” Larry said.

Larry went to their home when a neighbor told him a fire broke out.

“They put him on the ventilator ... he hasn’t breathed on his own since he was in the trailer. They are saying it is not looking good, though, to prepare for the worst,” said Larry. “The hospital said 30 percent of his body is burned and deep tissue burns.”

Larry’s son and Joey are pictured together. These photos seem like memories he holds onto, praying for a miracle.

“We have grown up best friends and we have always been there for each other,” Larry said. “I pray that God has his hand on him right now.”

Firefighters said the home sustained severe damage and the cause of the fire is accidental.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.