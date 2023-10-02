MU soccer hits 10-0

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s incredible 2023 soccer run continued Sunday night in Statesboro, Georgia as they beat the Eagles 3-1. The Herd gave up a first half goal to trail 1-0 but quickly responded with a game tying penalty kick by Adam Aoumaich.

In the second half, Pablo Simon scored on a header and Morris Duggan had a goal on another penalty kick which made the final 3-1. Marshall outshot Georgia Southern 15-3 as the Eagles only had one shot on goal.

Marshall is now 10-0, likely to hold on to the number one ranking in college soccer and are home this coming Saturday against Georgia State.

