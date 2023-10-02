Pedestrain struck

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported to 911 dispatchers just before 7 p.m. on Sunday evening near Pike Street and Kanawha Turnpike.

A female patient was transported, according to Metro 911.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

This remains under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.

