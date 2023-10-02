Pedestrain struck

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported to 911 dispatchers just before 7 p.m. on Sunday evening near Pike Street and Kanawha Turnpike.

A female patient was transported, according to Metro 911.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

This remains under investigation by the South Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.