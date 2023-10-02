Queen of Clean | Laundry scent crystals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to:

1. 2 Cups Epsom Salts

2. 15 drops Orange Essential Oil (optional)

3. 15 drops Lavender Essential Oil (optional)

4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals.

5. In a mixing bowl combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.

6. If you prefer a more mild scent, decrease the amount of oils.

7. You can use a single oil or combine any ones you like.

8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you are using a citrus oil in your mix it’s best to store your scent booster in a glass container. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.

To Use:

• Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of Laundry Scent Booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.

• This recipe yields 8-16 loads.

Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.

