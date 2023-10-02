Queen of Clean | Laundry scent crystals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
How to:
1. 2 Cups Epsom Salts
2. 15 drops Orange Essential Oil (optional)
3. 15 drops Lavender Essential Oil (optional)
4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals.
5. In a mixing bowl combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.
6. If you prefer a more mild scent, decrease the amount of oils.
7. You can use a single oil or combine any ones you like.
8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you are using a citrus oil in your mix it’s best to store your scent booster in a glass container. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.
To Use:
• Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of Laundry Scent Booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.
• This recipe yields 8-16 loads.
Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.
For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.