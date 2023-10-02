Queen of Clean | Laundry scent crystals

For more information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to:

1. 2 Cups Epsom Salts

2. 15 drops Orange Essential Oil (optional)

3. 15 drops Lavender Essential Oil (optional)

4. Mason Jar or other container for the Laundry Scent Crystals.

5. In a mixing bowl combine the Epsom Salts and Essential Oils. Use a whisk to mix it up and ensure the oils are fully incorporated.

6. If you prefer a more mild scent, decrease the amount of oils.

7. You can use a single oil or combine any ones you like.

8. Add laundry scent crystals to a container. If you are using a citrus oil in your mix it’s best to store your scent booster in a glass container. If you don’t use citrus oils, use any container.

To Use:

• Add 1/8 to 1/4 a cup of Laundry Scent Booster directly to your washing machine tub before you begin the wash cycle.

• This recipe yields 8-16 loads.

Warnings & Cautions: Be careful using the scent booster on linens that guests will use. Be sure they have no allergy issues.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium
Pedestrian struck
Marshall improves to 4-0 on the season.
Herd ends September with a 4-0 record

Latest News

Accident causing traffic delays along I-64 in Cabell County
Teens see investing in their futures
Teens see investing in their futures
Thus far, 131 of these monuments have been established through the Woody Williams Foundation.
Unveiling of Woody Williams Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
Unscrambling common food misconceptions
Unscrambling common food misconceptions