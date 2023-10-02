“Summer in October” continues through Thursday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the cool mornings, the afternoons have felt a lot like summer these past few days as temperatures have soared well into the 80s. The trend continues through Thursday before a strong fall cold front sweeps through on Friday. This front will be responsible for some showers on Friday into Saturday morning, as well as an abrupt drop in temperatures in time for the upcoming weekend. Right now, rainfall amounts are looking rather unimpressive, so respect still needs to be given during outdoor burning in the fire season which is now underway.

Monday night sees a mostly clear sky with patchy valley fog. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

After patchy morning fog, Tuesday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

By Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures still in the mid 80s. Some showers approach the region after midnight.

A few showers pass on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Some showers linger into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, the rain exits, but high temperatures only reach the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday remain quite cool. After morning temperatures drop to the 40s, afternoon highs still only reach the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday stays partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.