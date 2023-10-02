Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Randy 'Tap' Justice and Donald Young are currently in the Western Regional Jail.
Randy 'Tap' Justice and Donald Young are currently in the Western Regional Jail.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Louisa were arrested during a traffic stop in Kenova, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

During the search of the vehicle, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, and a handgun.

Sheriff Thompson says Randy ‘Tap’ Justice and Donald Young are each charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and pseudoephedrine altered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
I-64 E reopens following crashes
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium

Latest News

Cabell Midland's Noah Casto scores memorable touchdown for the Knights
Cabell Midland's Noah Casto scores memorable touchdown for the Knights
Cabell County launches online vital document ordering service
Cabell County launches online vital document ordering service
Sex offender sentenced to prison for child pornography crime
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury