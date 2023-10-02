Woman dies in crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has died after a pickup crashed into a tree Sunday evening.

It happened a little before 7:30 along Rt. 125 near State Forest Road #1 in Nile Township, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 44-year old Amanda Cooper of Blue Creek, Ohio went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. She died at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved and no one was was injured.

