Woman dies in crash

A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
By Ryan Epling
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman has died after a pickup crashed into a tree Sunday evening.

It happened a little before 7:30 along Rt. 125 near State Forest Road #1 in Nile Township, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 44-year old Amanda Cooper of Blue Creek, Ohio went off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. She died at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved and no one was was injured.

