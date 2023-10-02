WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury

WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury
WVSP whistleblower indicted by grand jury(WSAZ archives)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The whistleblower whose anonymous letter revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within West Virginia State Police is named in a three-count indictment in Ritchie County.

According to information from Ritchie County Circuit Court released Monday, Joseph M. Comer, who’s in his early 40s, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

- Strangulation -- The alleged incident happened Dec. 5, 2022 in Ritchie County.

- Domestic battery -- Allegedly happened Dec. 12, 2022

- Violation of a protective order in June 2023

Early last month, Comer turned himself in to authorities on a bond revocation related to phone records. West Virginia State Police also announced an intent to terminate Comer, who was a corporal within the agency.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
I-64 E reopens following crashes
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium

Latest News

Cabell Midland's Noah Casto scores memorable touchdown for the Knights
Cabell Midland's Noah Casto scores memorable touchdown for the Knights
Cabell County launches online vital document ordering service
Cabell County launches online vital document ordering service
Sex offender sentenced to prison for child pornography crime
Randy 'Tap' Justice and Donald Young are currently in the Western Regional Jail.
Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop