14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 E reopens following crashes
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Trump, lawyers in closed-door courtroom discussions during New York business fraud lawsuit trial
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
It's time to prep your home against stink bugs
It’s time to prep your home against stink bugs
FILE - Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training...
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year