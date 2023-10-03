Children found locked inside barn; 2 arrested

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man and woman are facing gross child neglect charges on Tuesday after deputies found two children locked inside of a barn without access to food or water.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Cheyenne Lane in Sissonville on Monday, October 2 after a 911 call just after 5:46 p.m. regarding the welfare of the children.

Deputies had to force entry into the barn where they located two juveniles, a girl and boy, locked inside an approximate 20x14 foot room.

Deputies say there was no way to exit that room and there was no running water, no food, no bathroom facilities. Deputies also said the children were obviously deprived of adequate hygienic care.

At the main residence, deputies located another small child locked inside alone. The child was observed in an unprotected loft, approximately 15 feet high.

No caretakers or parents were located at the scene; however, family members, Donald Ray Lantz, 63, and Jeanne Kay Whitefeather, 61, of Sissonville, later arrived at the scene.

Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect, creating a substantial risk of injury.

Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Section are investigating the case along with Child Protective Services.

Bond for Lantz and Whitefeather have been set at $200,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for October 12.

Lantz and Whitefeather are not allowed to have contact with any of the three children.

Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury.(South Central Regional Jail)

