Bicyclist seriously injured in crash

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night when a bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Jackson, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Burlington Road.

Troopers say the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man from Jackson, was thrown from the bike after hitting the SUV, which was headed south on Burlington Road when the driver attempted to turn left into a driveway.

The bicyclist was taken to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson with serious injuries, investigators said.

