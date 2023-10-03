Bicyclist seriously injured in crash

A man was seriously injured Monday in a bike crash in Jackson, Ohio.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night when a bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Jackson, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on Burlington Road.

Troopers say the bicyclist, a 55-year-old man from Jackson, was thrown from the bike after hitting the SUV, which was headed south on Burlington Road when the driver attempted to turn left into a driveway.

The bicyclist was taken to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson with serious injuries, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews outside of the home where a man was sent to the hospital and two dogs tragically died.
Man injured, two dogs dead in house fire
I-64 E reopens following crashes
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. along Morris Memorial Road, according to dispatchers.
One injured in crash
Marshall baseball stadium
Herd fans get first look at new baseball stadium

Latest News

Man seriously injured in bike crash
Man seriously injured in bike crash
Council votes to add new PODA districts
Council votes to add new PODA districts
Milton Pumpkin Festival Parade draws crowd
Milton Pumpkin Festival Parade draws crowd
Drag racing under investigation in Mingo County
Mingo Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal weekend drag race