High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while on the sideline, the school system said.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said it was a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and had been watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS did not release the name of the player and said it has no information on the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 E reopens following crashes
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Addiction Recovery Care | Talking to your kids about addiction
Addiction Recovery Care | Talking to your kids about addiction
Americans' favorite Halloween candy
American’s favorite Halloween candy
Bryce Leatherwood to perform at local festivals
Bryce Leatherwood to perform at local festivals