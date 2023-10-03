It’s time to prep your home against stink bugs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we approach the cooler temperatures, it’s time to prep your home for fall and winter.

Stink bugs come around in full force this time of year and can cause major problems.

“They’re just a nuisance as far as getting into your home,” said Patrick Langham with K&B Pest Control. “They’ll land on you, land in your food from time to time, and it’s just a pest you don’t want in your house.

They don’t bite, but they can cause damage to your plants and vegetable garden. Once the plants and veggies outside are gone for the season, they’ll try to get in your home to look for more.

“They eat fruit and things like that, vegetables, leaves, and they extract the juices out of them is what they’re doing,” Langham said. “When fall comes around and the leaves die out, and they’re not there, there goes a food source for them.”

As we look ahead to big dip in temperatures this weekend, Langham says now is a good time to make sure your house is set up to keep stink bugs out.

“Caulk around windows, door frames, but it’s hard to stop them from from coming in through turbine vents, cable vents, up through the soffit on the house,” Langham said. “Look for openings that they can get in, it doesn’t take much of an opening.”

If you feel like it’s cold enough for a jacket, it’s cold enough for stink bugs to want to come inside.

“That’s about the time you’re going to want to start taking precautions against them because of colder weather, then it warms up, back and forth back and forth,” Langham said.

A pest control expert can spray your home to help prevent stink bugs from getting in.

Experts say early October is the best time to make sure you don’t have those openings to your house because once they have gotten into your home it’s really tough to get them out.

