Kentucky Gov. Beshear unveils infrastructure budget proposal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday revealed his “Better Kentucky” infrastructure plan which he says supports families and boosts economic development.

One of Beshear’s key proposals is additional investments in the state’s existing Cleaner Water Program, proposing an additional $500 million be provided to the program through state funds during the next two years.

Additionally, Beshear is aiming to provide all Kentucky families and businesses with high speed internet, asking the General Assembly to approve $1.1 billion in federal grant money for distribution through the Office of Broadband Development, which would use an application process to fund unserved locations.

Beshear says he is looking to support a world class workforce, with increased funding toward career education centers.

“Our better Kentucky infrastructure plan adds one hundred million dollars in grant funding over two years to build and renovate more career and technical education centers with an economy on fire and new industries coming in... investing in our career and technical programs has never been more important and the payoff will never be better,” Beshear said.

Beshear also proposing $50 million in grant funds for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to administer repairs to city and county bridges across the state, and recommends $10 million from the general fund go to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, so the organization could provide more affordable housing to qualifying Kentuckians.

Earlier this year, Beshear announced a plan he says would help law enforcement officers.

In August, Beshear proposed an education plan which provides an 11% pay raise for teachers and all school personnel, which he says is the largest single pay raise for public school educators in 40 years.

Beshear is up for re-election this November, against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Click here for a link to the full proposal.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.