Man arrested following stabbing incident

Douglas Charles Hill, 52, was arrested and arraigned on a malicious wounding charge on Tuesday...
Douglas Charles Hill, 52, was arrested and arraigned on a malicious wounding charge on Tuesday morning.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested on Tuesday morning following a stabbing incident in Charleston.

Dispatchers confirm the stabbing happened on Lovell Drive.

Douglas Charles Hill, 52, was arrested and arraigned on a malicious wounding charge on Tuesday morning.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for Oct. 12.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

