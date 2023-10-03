Man arrested following stabbing incident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested on Tuesday morning following a stabbing incident in Charleston.

Dispatchers confirm the stabbing happened on Lovell Drive.

Douglas Charles Hill, 52, was arrested and arraigned on a malicious wounding charge on Tuesday morning.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

A preliminary hearing date has been set for Oct. 12.

Further information has not been released.

