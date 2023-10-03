Marshall vs NC State | WSAZ Pregame Show

(WSAZ) – The undefeated Thundering Herd will travel to North Carolina to take on NC State on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

WSAZ will be there on the sideline live with a pregame show.

We’re going to take you inside the game before the game begins, highlighting the match-up leading right up to kickoff on the Tri-State’s CW.

Join us this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ahead of the 2:00 p.m. kickoff.

Below is a list of providers and channels of the Tri-State’s CW:

Over the air: 15

Directv: 30

Dish Network: 30

Armstrong Cable: 6

Comcast Cable: 9

Spectrum: 9/706

Suddenlink: 6

Big Sandy Broadband/ Shentel: 7

CAS: 5

Falcon 1: 7/309

Foothills: 188

Inter Mountain Cable, Inc: 9

Lycom Communications: 107/207

Mountain Telephone: 30

Youtube TV does not offer some users’ local CW Network affiliates.

The WSAZ livestream will carry the pregame and postgame coverage HERE, but the action on the gridiron will only be found on the Tri-State’s CW.

WSAZ PREGAME SHOW

