Part of Huntington Mall evacuated

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of the Huntington Mall were being evacuated Tuesday evening due to an electrical issue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said he was informed a power pole caught fire near the nearby Walmart store. He said there is no actual fire or danger to mall customers.

The Old Navy store was among the first to be evacuated. That incident was reported around 5:30 p.m.

A wider area was evacuated after that.

According to Appalachian Power, 326 customers are without power in that part of Cabell County.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

