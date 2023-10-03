Part of Huntington Mall evacuated

Part of Huntington Mall evacuated
Part of Huntington Mall evacuated(WHSV)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of the Huntington Mall were being evacuated Tuesday evening due to an electrical issue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said he was informed a power pole caught fire near the nearby Walmart store. He said there is no actual fire or danger to mall customers.

The Old Navy store was among the first to be evacuated. That incident was reported around 5:30 p.m.

A wider area was evacuated after that.

According to Appalachian Power, 326 customers are without power in that part of Cabell County.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 E reopens following crashes
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
A Scioto County woman died Sunday evening, after the pickup she was driving crashed into a tree.
Woman dies in crash
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Starlink Available in W.Va.
Starlink available in W.Va.
Gov. Andy Beshear outlines proposed infrastructure plan
Gov. Andy Beshear outlines proposed infrastructure plan
Police found the pickup truck near where the crash happened.
Person wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2
The undefeated Thundering Herd will travel to North Carolina to take on NC State on Saturday,...
Marshall vs NC State | WSAZ Pregame Show