Person wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, according to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a call came into Cabell County 911 about a crash involving a motorcycle near 28th Street and Third Avenue, Watkins said.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were rushed to the hospital.

Watkins said, shortly afterward, police found a newer model pickup truck that had hit the motorcycle near where the crash happened.

The damage to the truck disabled it, and when police showed up the truck had been abandoned.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle is a 33-year-old man, and the passenger is a 41-year-old woman. Both are from Huntington.

Watkins said police are searching for the driver of the truck who drove away.

Anyone with information about the person who was driving the truck, witnessed the crash or has surveillance video is encouraged to contact the Huntington Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1083.

