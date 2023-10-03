Students break ground at Sciotoville school site

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An empty lot will be full of life in a few months as kids will be moved from their temporary school buildings to a permanent location. Dirt was flying Tuesday as kids helped to break ground on the site for what will be the new Sciotoville Elementary Academy.

Foresta Shope, superintendent with Sciotoville Community School, said, “Our current location was not good with regard to personal space and distancing.”

Sandra Davis, lead teacher and literacy coach with Sciotoville Community School, said. “We have to walk outside and go to another building to go to the restrooms and go to the cafeteria and now everything will be located in one school building.” She added that it is amazing to have the students involved in the groundbreaking.

“It’s so exciting not only for me, but the students. I know some of the high school students. Today, I was telling them that we had the groundbreaking ceremony for the elementary and they were like, ‘uh what about us,’ ...‘where’s our new school building?’” Davis said.

The superintendent said the funding came from government grants. She also said the hope is to have grades kindergarten through third will be able to get into the classrooms by January and then to try and get fourth through fifth grades into the classrooms by the spring.

