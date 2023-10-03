Target announces grand opening date for new store

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target has announced the grand opening date for its new store in Putnam County.

The location at Liberty Square in Teays Valley will open Sunday, Oct. 22, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

“At approximately 96,000 sq. ft., the store will bring an easy, affordable, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests.”

