Target announces grand opening date for new store

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target has announced the grand opening date for its new store in Putnam County.

The location at Liberty Square in Teays Valley will open Sunday, Oct. 22, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

“At approximately 96,000 sq. ft., the store will bring an easy, affordable, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests.”

