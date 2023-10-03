Traffic lights cause congestion

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At this point, congested traffic in Hurricane is part of the daily commute for drivers like Betsy Ellison.

“I think typically it takes me about ten minutes to take him to school and then get over here to work, and it’s at least double right now,” Ellison said.

Traffic lights at busy intersections have been a major cause behind the mess.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards says on Saturday, traffic lights at the intersection of Lynn Street and Teays Valley Road started flashing red and yellow.

Mayor Edwards says the city tried reaching out to the state Division of Highways (DOH) for a timeline on when a fix would be coming but didn’t get a response.

When Tuesday rolled around, sub-contractors came to fix the lights in a matter of minutes.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok talked with one of them who says they first heard about the issue Monday night.

Pinchok reached out to a spokesperson with DOH and asked the following questions:

-The light was flashing yellow and red since Saturday, causing heavy back-ups. Why did it take days for someone to fix the issue?

-What is the best way for the city to report an issue if traffic lights were to malfunction again?

To be clear, there have been two issues. One being the flashing lights, which have been fixed. The other issue is the timing of the traffic lights and making sure they are programmed a certain way in order to try and avoid traffic back-ups.

Pinchok reached out to the DOH about the aspect of timing and hasn’t heard back yet.

