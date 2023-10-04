Boyd County Public Library undergoing renovations

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A long-standing building in Ashland is seeing a $415,000 facelift.

The Boyd County Public Library is under construction, with a brand new reading garden on the way.

Library Director Debbie Cosper said the old reading room faced many challenges through the years, including high temperatures, safety concerns with its walls and an outdated entrance.

The new reading garden will feature a more open concept, with concrete walls on the ends to block sound, and an 8-foot iron rod fence all the way around. Also featured, an upgraded storefront entrance with glass doors.

“I hope it will be a lot better, I hope that people will come out in the spring, summer and fall to sit out,” Cosper said.

Cosper said the money is coming from the library’s budget, and no additional loans had to be taken out. While construction is ongoing, the library is not expected to make any changes to its hours of operation.

The project is expected to be finished around Christmas.

