Breeze Airways offering new service to Tampa

(WABI)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flights from Charleston, West Virginia to Tampa, Florida, the newest route for Breeze Airways, began Wednesday, October 4 at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Breeze will offer a twice-weekly service, with fares from $39 one-way.

Breeze currently offers nonstop service from Charleston, WV to Orlando, FL and seasonal service to Charleston, SC and Tampa, FL.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the door to visitors from new markets through Breeze Airways,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We are so excited for this continued partnership and I’m looking forward to seeing those blue planes touching down at CRW with eager folks who can’t wait to explore Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

“We started service from Yeager in May this year with service to Charleston, SC and Orlando, FL, and are thrilled to be adding another route for our guests in West Virginia,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey.  “Now, as the winter months creep in, a quick escape to Florida is easier, more affordable, and more convenient than ever from CRW.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target announces grand opening date for new store
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Part of Huntington Mall evacuated
Electrical issue near Huntington Mall resolved
Police found the pickup truck near where the crash happened.
Person wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2
A crash involving an ATV has resulted in the death of the passenger.
Teen passenger dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk,...
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk
WSAZ's Martina Bills talks to Dr. Caleb Huff with Valley Health about ovarian cancer
Journey Through Parenthood | Raising awareness about ovarian cancer
Fire Prevention Week with Cabell County Schools
Fire Prevention Week with Cabell County Schools