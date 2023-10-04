Breeze Airways offering new service to Tampa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flights from Charleston, West Virginia to Tampa, Florida, the newest route for Breeze Airways, began Wednesday, October 4 at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Breeze will offer a twice-weekly service, with fares from $39 one-way.

Breeze currently offers nonstop service from Charleston, WV to Orlando, FL and seasonal service to Charleston, SC and Tampa, FL.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the door to visitors from new markets through Breeze Airways,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We are so excited for this continued partnership and I’m looking forward to seeing those blue planes touching down at CRW with eager folks who can’t wait to explore Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

“We started service from Yeager in May this year with service to Charleston, SC and Orlando, FL, and are thrilled to be adding another route for our guests in West Virginia,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “Now, as the winter months creep in, a quick escape to Florida is easier, more affordable, and more convenient than ever from CRW.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.