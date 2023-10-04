Child, 12, hit by vehicle

(WCAX)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton while attempting to cross the street to get to his bus stop, police report.

According to the Milton Police Department, the incident involving a Cabell County Schools student happened as the 12-year-old attempted to cross Brenda Street to get to his bus stop on US Route 60.

Officials say the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 7:05 a.m.

Further information about the investigation has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target announces grand opening date for new store
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Part of Huntington Mall evacuated
Electrical issue near Huntington Mall resolved
Police found the pickup truck near where the crash happened.
Person wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2
Drag racing under investigation in Mingo County
Mingo Sheriff’s Office investigating illegal weekend drag race

Latest News

Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
WSAZ's Martina Bills talks to Dr. Caleb Huff with Valley Health about ovarian cancer
Journey Through Parenthood | Raising awareness about ovarian cancer
Fire Prevention Week with Cabell County Schools
Fire Prevention Week with Cabell County Schools
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Entrance ramp to US 23 blocked after tractor-trailer rollover